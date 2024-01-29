Create New Account
America faces debate on ‘civil war’ over border security and Texas defiance
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
America faces debate on ‘civil war’ over border security and Texas defiance



More than two dozen US Republican governors have spoken out in support of Texas, as it doubles down on its standoff with Washington over the illegal immigration crisis at the Mexico border. Texas authorities also have announced their intention to continue installing razor wire fences along the length of the border.


Some Americans are even openly calling the standoff the start of a civil war. RT's Marina Kosareva explains.


