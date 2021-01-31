Protests in Chile escalate!

Here are the latests scenes from the Chilean protests. Police used tear gas and deployed water cannons to disperse protesters who had gathered in Chile capital Santiago on Friday to observe the first anniversary of the death of a football fan who had died a year ago after being reportedly run over by a police van. Protesters had gathered on Baquedano Square (also known as Plaza Italia) a year after a fan of Colo-Colo football team Jorge Mora was killed after leaving a football stadium on January 28, 2020. Clashes also erupted at an anti-government demonstration in Valparaiso on Friday, with protesters seen throwing projectiles at police which responded with a water cannon. Debris was set on fire, with armored vehicles seen present during clashes. Chile has been rocked by demonstrations for more than a year. Demonstrators are demanding the release of detained protesters, as well as economic reforms and the resignation of President Sebastian Piñera. (SOURCE: Ruptly)