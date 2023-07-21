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Mike Adams - Solutions & Breaking Free of the Coming World Order
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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491 views • July 21, 2023

Mike Adams joins Maria Zeee to discuss some of the alarming developments across the world including the globalists new "digital ledger," 13 nations agreeing to orchestrate global famine, incoming CBDC's, censorship laws and more. Mike and Maria discuss multiple solutions to these issues.View the Satellite Phone instructional video here: https://zeeemedia.com/interview/the-importance-ease-of-satellite-communications/


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy