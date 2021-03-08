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Sirius Disclosure: It is time for you to know
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123 views • March 08, 2021
Sirius is a feature length documentary that follows Dr. Steven Greer – an Emergency Medicine doctor turned UFO/ New Energy researcher – as he struggles to disclose top secret information about classified energy & propulsion techniques. Along the way, Dr. Greer investigates new technology and sheds light on criminal suppression. He accumulates over 100 Government, Military, and Intelligence Community witnesses who testify on record about their first-hand experiences with UFOs and with the cover-up.
Source: https://youtu.be/5C_-HLD21hA
Source: https://youtu.be/5C_-HLD21hA
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