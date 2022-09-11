⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the SMO in UKR

Part 1

Russian Fed Armed Forces continue the SMO.

The Russian Aerospace F, missile forces & artillery are launching precision strikes on AFU units & reserves in the Kharkov reg.

The strikes has resulted in the elimination of the military persl & equip of the units of the 14th & 92nd Mech Brigades of the AFU in the areas of Staroverovka, Chuguev & Volosskaya Balakleya, the 113th Territorial Defense Brigade in Novaya Vodolaga, as well as the deployment point of foreign mercenaries near Klugino-Bashkirovka.

Enemy losses were over 200 servicemen & more than 20 military equip.

In addition, during the day, concentrated fire strikes destroyed AF of UKR units in the areas of Pristin , Boldyrevka, Sinikha, Beloye, Komarovka, Gorokhovatka, Kupyansk, Senkovo & Podvysokoye of Kharkov reg.

More than 250 UKR servicemen, 12 units of armored vehi, 3 field artillery guns, one ML rocket system & 17 motor vehi were destroyed.

On the Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction, HP missile strikes by the Russian AirF destroyed a temp deployment point of units of the 36th Brigade of the AFU Marine Corps near Nikolayev. More than 100 servicemen & 15 units of motor & armored vehicles of the enemy were lost.

In total, from Sept. 6 to 10, Kiev regime losses were more than 4000 dead & more than 8000 wounded in these 2 areas alone.

Op-tactical & army aviation, missile troops & artillery continue launching attacks at the military facilities in UKR.

Iskander high-precision missiles struck of the 28th AFU Motorized Infantry Brigade during unloading at the railway station of Krasnoarmeysk in the DPR.

Area of Mirolubovka, Kherson reg, the strikes of the Russian Space Forces has resulted in elim of over 50 servicemen & 7 pieces of military equip of the 60th Infantry Brig of the AF of UKR.

8 command posts of the AFU, including the HQ of the 93rd & 24th Mech Brig in the areas of Artyomovsk and Raigorodok of the DPR, the command posts of Batt of the 1st Tank, 59th Motorized Infantry Brig, 60th Infantry Brig & the 35th Marine Brig in the districts of Kalinovskoe, Maryanskoe of Dnepropetrovsk Reg, Kaluga of Nikolayev Reg & Belaya Krinitsa of Kherson Reg, as well as 43 artillery units, enemy manpower & military equip in 103 areas were destroyed.

Munition depots at Nikolaevka in the DPR & Voznesensk in Nikolayev reg were destroyed.

A radio detection & ranging station in Staraya Bogdanovka, Nikolayev reg, destroyed.

Russian air def forces shot down an Mi-8 heli of the UKR Air F near Ugledar in DPR.

Four UAVs were also shot down in the air of Tomina Balka (Kherson reg), Snigiryovka (Nikolayev reg) & Kirillovka (Donetsk reg).

2 Tochka-U ballistic missiles & 2 American HARM anti-radiation missiles were shot down near the village of Udy, Kharkov reg.

In the area of Novaya Kakhovka, Kherson reg, 12 shells of the US-made HIMARS multiple rocket-launch syst & 9 shells of the Olkha rocket system intercepted.

In total, 293 aircraft & 153 helicopters, 1,933 unmanned AV, 374 anti defence missile systems, 4,883 tanks & other armored combat vehic, 831 combat vehic equipped with MRLS, 3,378 field artillery cannons & mortars, as well as 5,469 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.Part 2

In order to destabilize the situation in the territory liberated by the RAF & the suffering of civilians, the Kiev regime continues its deliberate shelling of energy infrastructure: generating facilities, transformer substations, & power lines.

Since Sept 1 this year, the territory of the Zaporozhye NPP & the city of Energodar have been subjected to artillery fire from the UAF 26 times, including the territory of the nuclear plant.

At the same time, as a result of aimed fire on the transformer substation on Sept 6 & the power line on Sept 8, the city of Energodar was twice remained without electricity.

In the territory of the DPR, UKR artillery repeatedly struck 22 important power supply facilities in order to de-energize populated areas, kindergartens, life support facilities for the population, & industrial enterp.

On Sept 1, three mines of the Donetsk Coal Energy Co, where dozens of miners were trapped underground, were de-energized as a result of the strike.

Yesterday, September 10, 19 transformer substations in the Petrovsky dist of Donetsk were de-energized due to shelling by the UAF. More than 1,600 civilian objects were remained without electricity as a result of the shelling.

It's important to say that the daily strikes against civilian infras are carried out by the Kiev regime in a deliberate & targeted manner.