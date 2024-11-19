Japan TV explains: US supports Israel because Jews occupy powerful positions & create powerful lobbying groups such as AIPAC

Japanese television explains that the US supports Israel because Jews occupy powerful positions and create powerful lobbying groups such as AIPAC.

The US aircraft carrier "USS Abraham Lincoln" has officially departed from the Middle East, leaving the region completely empty of any American aircraft carrier - but what happened exactly?



The departure was announced at the beginning of this month, on November 1, scheduled for "the middle of November", which was apparently part of an American trick: the US/UK naval forces were planning a large-scale attack against Yemen a week later, which Yemen was able to expose (https://t.me/PalCommie/3780) through intelligence work, and in turn, conducted the first pre-emptive strike (https://t.me/PalCommie/3779) by the resistance in this war.

This month, we have witnessed a striking shift of global power dynamics, not only in military power, but in intelligence as well... Have we actually just witnessed Yemeni intelligence expose a NATO attack beforehand and deal a pre-emptive strike against it?

The USS Abraham Lincoln is now on its way back across the Atlantic, joining its former failed partner Eisenhower, and leaving Middle Eastern waters completely empty of American "destroyers" for an "unknown amount of time", according to the Yankees, who had also stated they will send other warships to make up for the "gap" - but that's just a smart way of covering up the fact that they're fucked.

- November 1: US makes deceptive announcement of scheduling to withdraw the "USS Abraham Lincoln"

- November 11: Yemeni Armed Forces strike the ship, along with 2 others, with cruise missiles and suicide drones as it was secretly planning a major attack on Yemen

- November 19: US withdraws the aircraft carrier