Elizabeth Warren Wants to Take Your Money + Freedom -- Liz vs #Bitcoin

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Elizabeth Warren recently appeared on Meet the Press with Chuck Todd, and made the claim that #bitcoin was absolutely worthless because it was not backed by anything, instead proposing a digital currency, #CBDC, which of course the elites like her would have total control over. She wants to remove your #freedom, and ability to act as you desire, because like all the other book elites she believes she knows what's best for you.#elizabethwarren
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