Elizabeth Warren Wants to Take Your Money + Freedom -- Liz vs #Bitcoin
Recharge Freedom
Published 19 hours ago |

Elizabeth Warren recently appeared on Meet the Press with Chuck Todd, and made the claim that #bitcoin was absolutely worthless because it was not backed by anything, instead proposing a digital currency, #CBDC, which of course the elites like her would have total control over. She wants to remove your #freedom, and ability to act as you desire, because like all the other book elites she believes she knows what's best for you.#elizabethwarren


freedombitcoinelizabeth warrenelectricityus politicschuck toddmeet the pressdigital currencyfinancial freedomsatoshidigital dollarcbdcdeath of the united statesbitcoin is artwall of energyjason lowery

