AMERICAN WAR THUNDER BEGINS AT 1.3! LOW TIER FUN FOR ALL!

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Remember you can always go back to 1.3 when you need a break from the intensity that starts at 6.3. That's why I chose this level instead of my next 7.3 vid. Games down here are fun and fast, Seal clubbing does get old as other players have said, but that's what 3.3 and 5.3 are for, Relaxation when your just not up to the high tier grind. Enjoy your War Thunder!!!!