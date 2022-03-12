AMERICAN WAR THUNDER BEGINS AT 1.3! LOW TIER FUN FOR ALL!

Lets take a break from high tier madness and start a few vids on the American tanks in War Thunder. I'll be adding these in now and then as we work up the WW2 American tank lineup. A match in Arcade and Realistic here. I could have done better, This was after a long hard day, not the best time to play an intense warfare game. Maybe after watching my vids you can do even better! ;)

Remember you can always go back to 1.3 when you need a break from the intensity that starts at 6.3. That's why I chose this level instead of my next 7.3 vid. Games down here are fun and fast, Seal clubbing does get old as other players have said, but that's what 3.3 and 5.3 are for, Relaxation when your just not up to the high tier grind. Enjoy your War Thunder!!!!