RISE PEOPLE OF CANADA TIME TO ARREST THEM ALL

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Monday, March 20th, 2023 Live Stream
The evidence is massive on Genocide occurring against we the people not only in Canada but worldwide. End run on the people by bankers is underway and it is long time for the people to rise up and arrest all involved in this vast corruption and bring them into public courthouse and prosecute them OUTSIDE of the corrupt/private society that operates in FICTION world... LEGAL... called the BAR one of the greatest criminal organizations worldwide.... they are the enemy time to end their corruption in we the people's public courthouses and see justice done.
Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com
www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams Mon/Thurs 8pm EST
www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE
https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources
Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!
Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?."