All Pentagon US military leaders' press conferences are fake CGI or hybrids using hologram disguises

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2023). All Pentagon U.S. military leaders' press conferences are fake CGI or nephilims & chimeras using hologram disguises. All android and cybernetic hybrid U.S. military leaders live in Hollow Earth's Emerald City underground pedophile city underneath the Pentagon, just like Disneyland's pedophile cannibal Satanist underground cities where hundreds of thousands of human specie children are trafficked for child sex slaves and human meat food and satanic sacrifices and laboratory biochemical weapon experiments and laboratory hybridization experiments and cut up alive for DNA & organ harvesting. Satan Lucifer’s religious system’s pastors are hiding all of this as accomplices in crime with Satan Lucifer. The Western feminist nations’ “ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving” unbiblical fake job position pastors work for Satan Lucifer as hired-shills, and not for God, and that is why they are covering-up the tens of thousands of truths that we real Christians shared & warned & exposed & preached & informed them, while receiving assassination attempts every day, without sleeping or eating or bathing or looking for work to cover our own living costs or sleeping, because of Jesus’ self-sacrificial love for genetically-unrelated total strangers. They are Satan Lucifer information blockers and herders into hell, as well as Satan Lucifer’s political commissar information monopoly officer Corporate Christianity CEOs, who redefined hundreds of Bible verses to replace Jesus with hundreds of fake foreign gods, in order to remove all of God’s spiritual protection to release millions of fallen angel devils from the abyss to exterminate the Western feminist nations’ human specie populace. These fake jobs called “pastors” were the key vital personnel for Satan Lucifer to corrupt the Western feminist nations, and create churches for his “female rebellion witchcraft demon spirit” Jezebel, and remove post-1960s women’s head coverings, and put on post-1960s “Satan Lucifer’s cross-dress-project” men’s pants, and destroy society and the family, and kick out us real Christians samurai warriors of Christ, and remove all of God’s protection. The solid evidence that these pastors are not on our God’s side but they are on Satan Lucifer’s side is their hiding and cover-up and blocking and modifying & diluting & sterilizing & picking & choosing & editing sabotage of the tens of thousands of truths we real Christians shared to them to inform God’s spiritual army, such as about the Emerald City pedophile cannibal Satanist child-trafficking industry underground city in the Hollow Earth underneath the Pentagon military headquarters of the Illuminati, and the Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatars and reptilian hybrid globalist “gay mafia elites” pedophile cannibal Satanist child-trafficking industry underground cities underneath Disneyland and Disneyworld where hundreds of thousands of children are tortured and cut up alive and experimented on and lesbian raped (pegged) by the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers and satanically sacrificed and eaten and their leftover human meat & bone ashes thrown into the supermarket groceries & church food & fast food. It is necessary that these pastors that are chosen by the devil are cowardly traitors, and they worship pastors’ reputations, and church donators, and fear of humans, and fear of church member mob riots to stone them, and fear of assassination attempts, and fear of getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & rooms every day, and money, and fame, and popularity, and genetic descendant idols, and pastors’ retirement pensions





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine