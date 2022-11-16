CCP Universalizes Homicide Rights Through Zero-Covid Quarantine Normalization

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https://gnews.org/articles/522573
Summary：In the live broadcast on November 13, Miles Guo, the founder of the New Federal State of China, said that the CCP's latest 20 measures to prevent and control the epidemic are aiming to normalize all Zero-Covid quarantine. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is trying to use this tactic to turn it into a system, ruling and controlling the people.