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2021-06-26 - Prof. John P.A. Ioannidis (Stanford) talks on COVID-19 epidemiology, risks - FULL VERSION
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10 views • July 03, 2021
Hosted by Univ.-Prof. Dr. Manuel Schabus, University of Salzburg
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I have the pleasure to invite you to a talk of Prof. Dr. John P.A. Ioannidis (for biography see here: https://profiles.stanford.edu/john-ioannidis on the 26th of June 2021 (10am). John is Professor of Medicine, Epidemiology and Population Health, and (by courtesy) of Biomedical Data Science, Statistics, and Co-Director of the Meta-Research Innovation Center at the University of Stanford (METRICS). USA. Prof. Ioannidis is one of the 10 currently most cited scientists across all disciplines (current citation rate above 6000 per month) and has a h-index of 213. He published extensively on the COVID-19 pandemic and is hosted by Prof. Manuel Schabus of the doctoral college IM & Centre for Cognitive Neuroscience (CCNS).
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Abstract:
COVID-19 has been a major crisis worldwide with severe repercussions from the pandemic itself, the impact on health systems (especially for vulnerable countries) as well as the measures taken to handle the pandemic. This has resulted in an unnecessary surplus of excess deaths with severe damage on all aspects of health (including mental health) and societal well-being. The lecture of Prof. Ioannidis will focus on what we have learned about the epidemiology of COVID-19, with emphasis on its extreme risk stratification, the debates about the infection fatality rate and the extent of population spread of the infection, the need to protect vulnerable populations and settings, and the poor evidence base for most of the horizontal measures taken. The lecture will also evaluate the current status and prospects of ending the pandemic and entering an endemic phase, given the widespread distribution of the virus and the advent of effective vaccines.
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I have the pleasure to invite you to a talk of Prof. Dr. John P.A. Ioannidis (for biography see here: https://profiles.stanford.edu/john-ioannidis on the 26th of June 2021 (10am). John is Professor of Medicine, Epidemiology and Population Health, and (by courtesy) of Biomedical Data Science, Statistics, and Co-Director of the Meta-Research Innovation Center at the University of Stanford (METRICS). USA. Prof. Ioannidis is one of the 10 currently most cited scientists across all disciplines (current citation rate above 6000 per month) and has a h-index of 213. He published extensively on the COVID-19 pandemic and is hosted by Prof. Manuel Schabus of the doctoral college IM & Centre for Cognitive Neuroscience (CCNS).
--
Abstract:
COVID-19 has been a major crisis worldwide with severe repercussions from the pandemic itself, the impact on health systems (especially for vulnerable countries) as well as the measures taken to handle the pandemic. This has resulted in an unnecessary surplus of excess deaths with severe damage on all aspects of health (including mental health) and societal well-being. The lecture of Prof. Ioannidis will focus on what we have learned about the epidemiology of COVID-19, with emphasis on its extreme risk stratification, the debates about the infection fatality rate and the extent of population spread of the infection, the need to protect vulnerable populations and settings, and the poor evidence base for most of the horizontal measures taken. The lecture will also evaluate the current status and prospects of ending the pandemic and entering an endemic phase, given the widespread distribution of the virus and the advent of effective vaccines.
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