TEC Episode 1 (Reboot) - The Great Reset - With John Sheliak & Mike Hagan

Welcome to Episode 1 (Roboot) of The Exploration of Consciousness (TEC) Podcast, with host Matt Presti. Matt welcomes former TEC guests John Sheliak, nuclear theoretical physicist and mathematician, and Mike Hagan, FM radio broadcaster and host of RadiOrbit www.MikeHagan.com.
We discuss 911, Covid-19, WEF, Davos, The Great Reset, Chaos Theory, Metamorphosis (Caterpillar to Butterfly), Emergent Parallel Systems, Bit Coin, Consciousness and Solutions. Enjoy the reboot and stay tuned for more to come.
