TEC Episode 1 (Reboot) - The Great Reset - With John Sheliak & Mike Hagan
Matt Presti
Published Yesterday |

Rumble Subscribe Link - http://Rumble.com/MattPresti


 Welcome to Episode 1 (Roboot) of The Exploration of Consciousness (TEC) Podcast, with host Matt Presti. Matt welcomes former TEC guests John Sheliak, nuclear theoretical physicist and mathematician, and Mike Hagan, FM radio broadcaster and host of RadiOrbit www.MikeHagan.com.

We discuss 911, Covid-19, WEF, Davos, The Great Reset, Chaos Theory, Metamorphosis (Caterpillar to Butterfly), Emergent Parallel Systems, Bit Coin, Consciousness and Solutions. Enjoy the reboot and stay tuned for more to come.

Please help spread awareness of the TEC PODCAST by sharing the link with others. Thank you!


 http://MattPresti.com

Keywords
consciousnesssurvivingmatt prestisolutionscovid 19the great resetmike haganjohn sheliakchaos theorycaterpillar to butterfly

