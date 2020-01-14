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Project Veritas Bombshell: Something “BIG” Is going To Drop On Bernie Sanders #1748-9A
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39 views • January 14, 2020
Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe taunted Democrats on Sunday and revealed he will be releasing the ‘first bombshell tape’ of the 2020 election this week. President Donald Trump and journalist James O’Keefe hinted on Sunday that something big is about to drop on Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders as the 78-year-old socialist has surged in recent polls. Trump tweeted, “Wow! Crazy Bernie Sanders is surging in the polls, looking very good against his opponents in the Do Nothing Party. So what does this all mean? Stay tuned!” O’Keefe quickly followed up to Trump’s tweet, writing, “Stay tuned everyone. Something very big is going to happen. The first bombshell tape is going to drop this week.”
EMilitia Article: Project Veritas Bombshell: Dem’s Caught On Tape Planning To Stage Violence @ Trump Rallies – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/QpiG30q90FS

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