#753 // LASER FOCUSED - LIVE
QBits with GoodDog
Published Yesterday

 Original Air Date: 15.AUG.2023

8:00PM EST

#753 // LASER FOCUSED - LIVE

The Deep State is in panic mode. Every time a headline develops, which would seem to spell some relief to the Globalist takeover agenda, or evidence comes forth which delivers the final nail down in the coffin of their corruption - some event or tragedy coincidentally happens, drawing the public's eye away from their conspiracy. For instance, on March 17th, Hunter admits the laptop is his. The next day on March 18th, Federal indictments were announced by Jack Smith to be in the Judicial pipeline. On June 18th, IRS and FBI whistleblowers confirmed previous testimony and expanded into new criminal areas - even bridging into treason. The next day the uncertified Titan sank on the HMS Titanic site, even though it had actually sunk four days earlier - and everyone involved knew it. The false reporting sought to control the narrative. And over the next four months, ten more examples proved the point.

Clearly, whoever was behind controlling the narrative doesn't mind a little collateral damage - and Joe Biden's limp-wristed response proved the point when - a day after saying he had "No comment" regarding the massive loss of life and property in Maui, he doubled down with this hard-hearted tweet to families who just lost everything:

"We're laser-focused on getting aid to survivors, including Critical Needs Assistance: a one-time $700 payment per household offering relief during an unimaginably difficult time."

#QBits

