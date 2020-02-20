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CLUELESS
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58 views • February 20, 2020
ARE CHEMFLIGHT PILOTS COMPLETELY CLUELESS?
Watch/share the Facebook version of "Clueless?" at https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/1891842597809417/. View/download Geoengineering Watch's booklet "GEOENGINEERING: A Chronicle of Indictment" at https://inventionschool.tech/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/ChronicleofIndictment.pdf. Page 6 states, "Data does not indicate any direct involvement of commercial carrier pilots or personnel." If no commercial airline personnel were involved in these geoengineering military-ops which use commercial aircraft and facilities then are government/military personnel using commercial aircraft/equipment/facilities to fly commercial passengers while executing these military-ops? If so, are these passengers notified of the military nature of the flight?
Read the full story at https://inventionschool.tech/clueless/
Watch/share the Facebook version of "Clueless?" at https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/1891842597809417/. View/download Geoengineering Watch's booklet "GEOENGINEERING: A Chronicle of Indictment" at https://inventionschool.tech/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/ChronicleofIndictment.pdf. Page 6 states, "Data does not indicate any direct involvement of commercial carrier pilots or personnel." If no commercial airline personnel were involved in these geoengineering military-ops which use commercial aircraft and facilities then are government/military personnel using commercial aircraft/equipment/facilities to fly commercial passengers while executing these military-ops? If so, are these passengers notified of the military nature of the flight?
Read the full story at https://inventionschool.tech/clueless/
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