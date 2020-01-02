© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Star of Remphan, Saturnalia, Christmas, Hanukkah Eclipse! Signs in the Sun, Moon, Stars!
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
55 views • January 02, 2020
Star of Remphan eclipse in the midst of Hanukkah! This is just bizarre! I do not know if it was captured elsewhere besides this channel? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mh9fl1yQDqI
Why the “star of David”-Remphan in an eclipse? Signs in the sun moon! I don't know for sure, but this world is not long for a real awakening! Not the awakening that Q wants you to believe!
Whole armor of God!
Please share it if Holy Spirit agrees, it's for all. Please pray on and discern all things. The grace and peace of Christ Jesus be with you all!
Why the “star of David”-Remphan in an eclipse? Signs in the sun moon! I don't know for sure, but this world is not long for a real awakening! Not the awakening that Q wants you to believe!
Whole armor of God!
Please share it if Holy Spirit agrees, it's for all. Please pray on and discern all things. The grace and peace of Christ Jesus be with you all!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.