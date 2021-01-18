JAMES RED PILLS AMERICA

Hold The Line, Patriots! The Latest EPIC Interview With Lin Wood - MUST SEE Video!



This is the Latest MUST SEE interview with Lin Wood, where he talks about a GLORIOUS FUTURE for America. Also discussed is WHO CAN YOU TRUST with all of the fake information floating around the net as of late. Then Lin DOUBLES DOWN on the FACTS that he has HARD EVIDENCE to prove! And to top it all off, Lin talks about how we will be a Debt Free U.S.A. and if treason was REALLY committed! BOOOOM! Now, In order for us to walk through the takedown about to happen people need to be exposed to the evil and agenda planned against us. In order for us to go through the biblical changes about to happen, we need to see the EVIL. The kind of evil we let take a run at our freedom for decades while we got distracted with social media, sports, TV, movies and working. We fell asleep at the wheel and let corruption run-a-muck for decade after decade after decade. It’s time to wake up so we can cross the finish line. The best is yet to come! Let's travel down this VIRAL MIND-BLOWING Rabbit Hole, shall we now, Patriots?!