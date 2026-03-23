NY Moment Air Canada airplane collided with a fire truck at La Guardia Airport in New York - 2 Pilots killed - video 2

The moment the Air Canada airplane collided with a fire truck at La Guardia Airport in New York.

Here's a partial from AP with link, ABC News photo Thumbnail:

NEW YORK (AP) — An Air Canada jet carrying more than 70 passengers collided with a fire truck while landing at New York’s LaGuardia Airport late Sunday, killing the pilot and copilot and injuring several others, officials said.

The impact severed the cockpit, and hurled a flight attendant — still secured to her seat — far from the site of the crash, her daughter told a Canadian TV station. The flight attendant survived.

The fire truck was crossing the tarmac just before midnight after being given permission to check on another plane reporting an odor onboard. Before the collision, an air traffic controller can be heard on airport communications frantically telling the fire truck to stop.

Roughly 20 minutes later, the controller appears to blame himself. “We were dealing with an emergency earlier,” the controller said. “I messed up.”

https://apnews.com/article/new-york-laguardia-airport-air-canada-collision-6a3cbabbeed76125fa5f7aed32679fd8

