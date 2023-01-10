3 reasons the GOP House Speaker chaos was GREAT for America

Glenn Beck





Jan 9, 2023

Despite what Democrats (and even some Republicans…) may say, the chaos that ensued last week over the GOP’s pick for House Speaker actually was GREAT for America. Why? Because by pushing back against Kevin McCarthy’s nomination for the role, Freedom Caucus members were able to ensure several HUGE wins for House Republicans. In this clip, Glenn lists those wins in this clip — like a 72-hour reading period on all bills presented to Congress, an upcoming vote on term limits, and more. Thanks to the House Freedom Caucus, Glenn says, ‘America: you won.’









► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @BlazeTV

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-M5Ju7yq_I