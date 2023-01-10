Create New Account
3 reasons the GOP House Speaker chaos was GREAT for America
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago |
Glenn Beck


Jan 9, 2023

Despite what Democrats (and even some Republicans…) may say, the chaos that ensued last week over the GOP’s pick for House Speaker actually was GREAT for America. Why? Because by pushing back against Kevin McCarthy’s nomination for the role, Freedom Caucus members were able to ensure several HUGE wins for House Republicans. In this clip, Glenn lists those wins in this clip — like a 72-hour reading period on all bills presented to Congress, an upcoming vote on term limits, and more. Thanks to the House Freedom Caucus, Glenn says, ‘America: you won.’



Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-M5Ju7yq_I

