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London: Mass demonstration against COVID restrictions
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One of the largest Corona demonstrations in London took place on April 24, 2021. Thousands of people peacefully took to the streets of London to demand an open discourse in the current corona pandemic. The media reported in a very limited way.Today we show you original images from London by Oracle Films.
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