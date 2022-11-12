Create New Account
1. SAMUEL 12-13 - SAMUEL'S FAREWELL AND THE DISOBEDIENCE OF SAUL
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1. Samuel chapter 12 and 13. Saul and his army left Michmash and went to Gilgal. So the main Philistine army came to Michmash. The Philistines had many chariots. The Philistine army was so large that no one could count all the soldiers. The Israelite soldiers saw this and became very frightened. Some of them hid. Some ran more than 24 kilometres (15 miles) to the river Jordan. They did not want the Philistines to kill them. In 1 Samuel 10:8, Samuel had told Saul to go to Gilgal and wait for him. Samuel said, ‘I will certainly come down to you there and give burnt sacrifices and friendship offerings. You must wait for 7 days. Then I will come and tell you what to do’.

Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au


