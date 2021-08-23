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BANNED: Deep State - Election Fraud - COVID-19 - WWIII - The Storm Is Upon Us
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190 views • August 23, 2021
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“COVID-19 – INSURGENCY” by The Storm Is Upon Us helps people understand the events which unfolded during the run up to the 2020 Presidential Election. This video was banned and censored on all primary social media platforms, leading to accounts being deleted for positing it.
The Storm is Upon Us presents the idea that The United States of America is currently in the midst of a war. A new type of hybrid war enacted by the Globalist Criminal Corruption Network, which is using psychological, biological, covert, and cyber warfare.
It’s engaging. It’s hopeful. It pushes the plot forward.
"In 2015 as directed by the Deep State, President Barak Obama authorized $millions in funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology.. to provide the agent for a global biological attack.. timed for release in an election year."
- The Storm is Upon Us
Learn how the deep state created the COVID-19 pandemic to fraudulently steal the 2020 election. Fear, division, pushed up death rates, race-war propaganda, civil unrest, the propaganda of ‘social justice’, and mail-in ballots.
“COVID-19 – INSURGENCY” by The Storm Is Upon Us helps people understand the events which unfolded during the run up to the 2020 Presidential Election. This video was banned and censored on all primary social media platforms, leading to accounts being deleted for positing it.
The Storm is Upon Us presents the idea that The United States of America is currently in the midst of a war. A new type of hybrid war enacted by the Globalist Criminal Corruption Network, which is using psychological, biological, covert, and cyber warfare.
It’s engaging. It’s hopeful. It pushes the plot forward.
"In 2015 as directed by the Deep State, President Barak Obama authorized $millions in funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology.. to provide the agent for a global biological attack.. timed for release in an election year."
- The Storm is Upon Us
Learn how the deep state created the COVID-19 pandemic to fraudulently steal the 2020 election. Fear, division, pushed up death rates, race-war propaganda, civil unrest, the propaganda of ‘social justice’, and mail-in ballots.
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