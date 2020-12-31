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We are winning some skirmishes in the 5th-Generation-War
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30 views • December 31, 2020
Keep up the good work. The AI (artificial intelligence / Big Brother) that is watching our text messages, e-mails, blog posts, videos and listening to our conversations has told the ruling manipulators to back off on several of their jackboot moves.
I am sure they will adjust and adapt. They are nothing if they aren't relentless, but we need to take the victories we get, and where we can.
It now appears they have decided to win the election fraud battle without imposing martial law. They will be looking for another excuse, but that one seems to be falling out of favor.
I am sure they will adjust and adapt. They are nothing if they aren't relentless, but we need to take the victories we get, and where we can.
It now appears they have decided to win the election fraud battle without imposing martial law. They will be looking for another excuse, but that one seems to be falling out of favor.
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