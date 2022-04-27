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Tennessee: Two Franklin Police Officers were injured on Sunday after a fleeing suspect drug them from his car, running one of the officers over.
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50 views • April 27, 2022
Tennessee: Two Franklin Police Officers were injured on Sunday after a fleeing suspect drug them from his car, running one of the officers over.
At 10:20, Sunday morning, an officer stopped 26-year-old Roy Nicholson, of Columbia, on I-65 N, between Murfreesboro Rd. and McEwen Drive. The Officer, who was initially investigating a traffic violation, asked Nicholson to step out of his car after seeing a gun in the vehicle and smelling marijuana. Once outside of the car, Nicholson began actively resisting the officer.
In this dramatic dash-cam video, you see Nicholson break away from the officer, get back into his car where a firearm was present, and then drag Officer Dustyn Stevens and an assisting Officer, Matt Lamarr, down the Interstate, before running over Officer Stevens during his getaway.
At 10:20, Sunday morning, an officer stopped 26-year-old Roy Nicholson, of Columbia, on I-65 N, between Murfreesboro Rd. and McEwen Drive. The Officer, who was initially investigating a traffic violation, asked Nicholson to step out of his car after seeing a gun in the vehicle and smelling marijuana. Once outside of the car, Nicholson began actively resisting the officer.
In this dramatic dash-cam video, you see Nicholson break away from the officer, get back into his car where a firearm was present, and then drag Officer Dustyn Stevens and an assisting Officer, Matt Lamarr, down the Interstate, before running over Officer Stevens during his getaway.
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