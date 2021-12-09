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The 'tail end' of The Bi-Polar Bradley Off Meds Interview
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21 views • December 09, 2021
We, Yvonne Delet, host and Phil Sorge, cohost and the band, discuss with Bradley what we believe DiBlaaaaaaaaaaaasio and Dr. F do for fun...you know what we mean...find out and laugh...we have to laugh a little at least, no?
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