Chris Webby - Wake Up Call

In a world made for the weak, the meek, the beta males, and the sheep. Too soft for debate. If they don't agree, then they just block and try to censor whatever you speak. Only like minds on the timeline that they see they anti-this and anti-that. So close-minded really, they just anti-facts. And you can show 'em the proof, but if it doesn't all align with their views That they been programmed with from the news, then they don't wanna hear it, or even fucking be near it. See the truth is too much for they spirit, that's why they fear it.