Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 20 hours ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p2ghlzf5a85

There are now about 90 million members of the Chinese Communist Party. Many are good people who just can't be helped in these positions. A completely totalitarian dictator rules them.

现在中共党员有大约9000万。他们中很多人也是真正的好人,只是在这些位置上没办法。他们被一个完全的极权主义独裁者所统治。

@asheinamerica @ryanmatta

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp




