Mass depopulation in progress

The CEO of a large insurance group, that specializes in underwriting morbidity risk:
"Based on what we are seeing, the rates right now, excess mortality is at 84%, and excess of every kind of disease at 1100%. We are expecting upwards of 5000% for this year.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.