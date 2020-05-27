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Connecting Dots: QAnon, Covert Games Messaging, Covington & Burling Betrayed General Mike Flynn
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51 views • May 27, 2020
In five minutes former spy and huge admirer of General Michael Flynn connects some dots from QAnon and points to a post with substance on how Covington & Burling appears to have betrayed General Flynn -- throwing their client under the bus -- with malice aforethought. If they do not offer an immediate abject apology and a certified check for $10M to General Flynn, they should be subject to the full process of law toward terminating the firm and removing the law licenses of Anthony, Chertoff, Holder, Kelner, and Smith [five, not four, video mis-speak].
LINKS:
https://www.qmap.pub/
https://tinyurl.com/Covington-Porcupine
LINKS:
https://www.qmap.pub/
https://tinyurl.com/Covington-Porcupine
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