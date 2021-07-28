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AMERICA (WHO IS AT THE HELM?)
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41 views • July 28, 2021
Naturally we have trusted governments to do the right thing and they fail time and time again.
Its time for us to make change since they re unable to!
Its time for us to make change since they re unable to!
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