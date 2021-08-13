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Biden's War On Small Business with The Patriot Mama | Flyover Conservatives
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20 views • August 13, 2021
#SmallBusiness #BidenWar #FlyoverConservatives
Welcome to the Flyover Conservatives podcast with David and Stacy Whited. Breaking down current events and examining culture through the lens of conservative Christian values.
Feel led to donate and support the Flyover message?
https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
Get Flyover Conservatives Merch @
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(Discount Code "Flyover" for 10% off)
Discover the 100% Effective and Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies Today At: www.Sherwood.TV/flyover
Learn How to Fight Back Against the Wealth Destroying Inflation: www.BH-PM.com Flyover Conservatives Gold and Silver Buyer Choice (Andrew Sorchini) Today At: 866-346-5325 or Text 310-433-3524
Support Mike Lindell's Fight Against Election Fraud and Censorship and Save Up to 66% off of Your My Pillow Products Today by Using Promo Code “Flyover” When Checking Out At www.MyPillow.com
Follow us @
Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
Facebook Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
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Jolene and Robert Ehlers were just your normal (Maybe slightly more good looking version of normal) parents of 5 when they decided to launch a business at the tail end of 2019. Their story of treading water through 2020 and how Biden’s policies have effected middle class America beginning in 2021 will move you! They are a great example of WAKE UP • SPEAK UP • SHOW UP and we couldn’t be more honored to have them on our show! Follow them from the links below and please donate to their go fund me for their business! Patriots have to stick together!
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jolene’s Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/thepatriotmama/
The Ehlers Go Fund Me:
https://gofund.me/ce44ca3c
Welcome to the Flyover Conservatives podcast with David and Stacy Whited. Breaking down current events and examining culture through the lens of conservative Christian values.
Feel led to donate and support the Flyover message?
https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
Get Flyover Conservatives Merch @
https://flyoverconservatives.com/merch
(Discount Code "Flyover" for 10% off)
Discover the 100% Effective and Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies Today At: www.Sherwood.TV/flyover
Learn How to Fight Back Against the Wealth Destroying Inflation: www.BH-PM.com Flyover Conservatives Gold and Silver Buyer Choice (Andrew Sorchini) Today At: 866-346-5325 or Text 310-433-3524
Support Mike Lindell's Fight Against Election Fraud and Censorship and Save Up to 66% off of Your My Pillow Products Today by Using Promo Code “Flyover” When Checking Out At www.MyPillow.com
Follow us @
Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
Facebook Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jolene and Robert Ehlers were just your normal (Maybe slightly more good looking version of normal) parents of 5 when they decided to launch a business at the tail end of 2019. Their story of treading water through 2020 and how Biden’s policies have effected middle class America beginning in 2021 will move you! They are a great example of WAKE UP • SPEAK UP • SHOW UP and we couldn’t be more honored to have them on our show! Follow them from the links below and please donate to their go fund me for their business! Patriots have to stick together!
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jolene’s Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/thepatriotmama/
The Ehlers Go Fund Me:
https://gofund.me/ce44ca3c
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