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Biden's War On Small Business with The Patriot Mama | Flyover Conservatives
Flyover Conservatives
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20 views • August 13, 2021
#SmallBusiness #BidenWar #FlyoverConservatives
Welcome to the Flyover Conservatives podcast with David and Stacy Whited. Breaking down current events and examining culture through the lens of conservative Christian values.

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Jolene and Robert Ehlers were just your normal (Maybe slightly more good looking version of normal) parents of 5 when they decided to launch a business at the tail end of 2019. Their story of treading water through 2020 and how Biden’s policies have effected middle class America beginning in 2021 will move you! They are a great example of WAKE UP • SPEAK UP • SHOW UP and we couldn’t be more honored to have them on our show! Follow them from the links below and please donate to their go fund me for their business! Patriots have to stick together!
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Jolene’s Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/thepatriotmama/

The Ehlers Go Fund Me:
https://gofund.me/ce44ca3c
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