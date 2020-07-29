Dark Outpost 07-29-2020 Interview With A Reptilian

Protect your family with this military grade Flashlight! Click Here!Use Promo Code "David20 " for 20% OFF 🔦Tonight, we interview Brice Watson, a self-proclaimed Reptilian. She comes from a royal bloodline that is RH-, the bloodline of the "lizard people'' or Annunaki, Draco, and more. According to Brice, scientists always refer to the RH- as a different species. This IS a bloodline, as spoken about in the history books. This is where we get Divine Right of Kings. The dynasties of the royal families believe their blood is pure and special because they are not fully of this planet. They are the beings spoken about in the Book of Enoch from the Bible.In this fascinating conversation with this exceptionally bright and insightful woman, we also learn that there is a theory that RH- eat humans and drink the blood of children because they need it to be healthy, and that President Trump is also RH-, but is fighting the evil Reptilians through the divine guidance of God. According to Brice, there is no other human alive that can defeat these lizard people except other lizard people. In her view, Trump stands in the light and is guided by God. Leave the world you think you know behind and join us at the Dark Outpost!