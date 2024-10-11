© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We've Seen The Movies. This Does Not End Well...
At Tesla's recent "We, Robot" event, the company unveiled the latest iteration of its humanoid robot, Optimus.
🤓 "What's the hardest thing about being a robot?"
🤖 "Uh... Trying to learn how to be as human as you guys are."
Via: @teslaownersSV on X (https://x.com/teslaownersSV/status/1844610376165425658?t=wYZfbXS2ETtKOherNgdhUQ&s=19)
