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ThePatriotNurse: Preparing to Stand Alone: The Coming Showdown of States vs. Feds
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211 views • February 15, 2021
Posted 14February2021: Continuation of Obama's expansion of the Fed's Powers, taxation, Debits under Biden. Free State Florida with Open Coronavirus Economy, Governors taking Action against Biden. Power gained from consent of the Governed. Anti Federalist Papers. Travel Restrictions, Regulated Professions will be Weaponized.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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