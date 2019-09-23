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I'll write it, and we'll do it live: Words of hope
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53 views • September 23, 2019
Years ago, a controversial man made a controversial statement and unwittingly stumbled onto a new trinity of journalistic ethics.
Allow me to ellaborate.
You can now call in using Discord: https://discord.gg/KyBTmqu
Streaming "The Daily Ignoramus" around midday every weekday. News, History, Idiocy, Call-in
"The Know-Nothing Party" live music stream most Wednesday's 8PM Eastern
"Call Me Ignorant" is my interview/podcast show, I try to do it 2x a week. You can find it on Spotify and Podbean (links below)
Follow on twitter @IgnoramusSteve
All other Social Media: Stephen Ignoramus
Email w/questions, collabs: [email protected]
Streaming and Videos:
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWjJeSvwztALX2HuPu401mg
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/stephenignoramus
DLive: https://dlive.tv/StephenIgnoramus
Mixer: https://mixer.com/StephenIgnoramus
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/stephenignoramus
Periscope: https://www.pscp.tv/StephenIgnoramus
Podcast:
Podbean: https://stephenignoramus.podbean.com/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6gPqpCLKQDq6gSfuCfHOy7?si=WyuNC4LjScmL1MA1PskHgQ
More to come!
Support:
PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/StephenIgnoramus
Streamlabs: https://streamlabs.com/stephenignoramus
Go Inform Yourselves.
Allow me to ellaborate.
You can now call in using Discord: https://discord.gg/KyBTmqu
Streaming "The Daily Ignoramus" around midday every weekday. News, History, Idiocy, Call-in
"The Know-Nothing Party" live music stream most Wednesday's 8PM Eastern
"Call Me Ignorant" is my interview/podcast show, I try to do it 2x a week. You can find it on Spotify and Podbean (links below)
Follow on twitter @IgnoramusSteve
All other Social Media: Stephen Ignoramus
Email w/questions, collabs: [email protected]
Streaming and Videos:
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWjJeSvwztALX2HuPu401mg
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/stephenignoramus
DLive: https://dlive.tv/StephenIgnoramus
Mixer: https://mixer.com/StephenIgnoramus
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/stephenignoramus
Periscope: https://www.pscp.tv/StephenIgnoramus
Podcast:
Podbean: https://stephenignoramus.podbean.com/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6gPqpCLKQDq6gSfuCfHOy7?si=WyuNC4LjScmL1MA1PskHgQ
More to come!
Support:
PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/StephenIgnoramus
Streamlabs: https://streamlabs.com/stephenignoramus
Go Inform Yourselves.
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