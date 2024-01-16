DOWN PLAYING A GENOCIDE FOR YOUR GLOBALIST BUDDIES

TUCKER AND ALEX RUNNING COVER FOR GLOBALISM
Brett Weinstein - https://www.bitchute.com/video/fUaKGvinfpqx/
Alex Berenson - https://www.bitchute.com/video/hBAYgQN0UInq/
COVID-19 vaccine-associated mortality in the Southern Hemisphere(17 Million Study) https://correlation-canada.org/covid-19-vaccine-associated-mortality-in-the-southern-hemisphere/
Rasmussen Poll - https://twitter.com/stkirsch/status/1745862644446499148
Mirrored - Remarque88
