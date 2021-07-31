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NFL PLAYER ON WHY HE REFUSES THE VACCINE - PLAYERS AND COACHES ARE BEING THREATENED.
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231 views • July 31, 2021
SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw
He is calling them on their bullshit. They are going after these guys because they are so highly paid. However it makes no difference what the job is if you are dead. Not being given all the facts means they are lied to.
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
He is calling them on their bullshit. They are going after these guys because they are so highly paid. However it makes no difference what the job is if you are dead. Not being given all the facts means they are lied to.
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
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