Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Poisonous Vaccines & VP Michelle
channel image
Fire & Grace Church
55 Subscribers
4 views
Published Yesterday

May 3rd, 2020

Pastor Dean Odle preaches on the dangers of vaccines and the agenda behind pushing the COVID-19 vaccine. How will you react if they try to mandate vaccines in your country? All Christians need to seriously fast and pray for God's mercy and wisdom.


The Marketing of Madness documentary: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nSz2X58oLSQ

Keywords
vaccinesbill gatesdean odlecovid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket