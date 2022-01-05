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The truth about Viruses, Aids, Polio, – Aajonus Vonderplanitz
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178 views • January 05, 2022
The New World Order will sail in on a sea of blood
THE “Kissinger Report,” AND THE WORLD POPULATION CONTROL
https://thewolf.report/2017/08/27/the-kissinger-report-and-the-world-population-control/
The Only Way to Get a Virus is to be Injected With it
https://rumble.com/vg1n8t-the-only-way-to-get-a-virus-is-to-be-injected-with-it.html
Aajonus Vonderplanitz -
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aajonus_Vonderplanitz
THE “Kissinger Report,” AND THE WORLD POPULATION CONTROL
https://thewolf.report/2017/08/27/the-kissinger-report-and-the-world-population-control/
The Only Way to Get a Virus is to be Injected With it
https://rumble.com/vg1n8t-the-only-way-to-get-a-virus-is-to-be-injected-with-it.html
Aajonus Vonderplanitz -
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aajonus_Vonderplanitz
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