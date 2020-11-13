GREEN NEW MEAL: New McPlant & UK's Meat Tax - Corporations Push Fake Food

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The "Green New Meal" agenda is in full swing, as McDonald's new "McPlant" and Purina's insect-based dog food signal that multinational companies are using social engineering to push Fake Food to the masses -- and world governments are complicit, with the UK mulling a "Meat Carbon Tax" just as predicted by Soros' Food Chain Reaction Game. All of this was seen in predictive programming for decades, but is arriving now. Christian breaks it down!
FULL SHOW NOTES: http://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/11/12/green-new-meal-new-mcplant-uks-meat-tax-fake-food-predictive-programming/
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