Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Cover Story for the Rapture, World-wide Disasters, Coming Persecution
channel image
Brenda Weltner
116 Subscribers
179 views
Published 17 hours ago

Just talking off the top of my head about the situation in the world on the day we're raptured. WATCH: The 'testimony of Jesus': https://youtu.be/-rGWEbRHo7Q Boot Camp video: https://youtu.be/rMbt5fdYzxk Preparing for the Rapture video: https://youtu.be/T2jEjYf3j-M Instructions for updating the timeline on your drive: Delete the current version on the drive and download 2.8c from MediaFire onto your drives. Go to the "MediaFire" link to get the latest downloads. https://www.mediafire.com/folder/8z6po3euv0lwo/Sister+Brenda+End+Time+Videos Newest! Timeline Excel Spreadsheet (PDF): https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LDQEfvLM0TUo0VyDB-iku4_gi-d-qHBA/view?usp=sharing Highly Recommended video series! "Days of Noah" playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqQxO4_7x7o&list=PLTxyhlH52QW-p8cqIH5RsL9L2q70Qy_dA&index=1&t=1s Revelation: Chapter by Chapter video series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eU4IuDr92-I&list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl To order the jump drive with my videos, timelines, etc:  https://endtimebiblestudy.com/ Novo para meus amigos lusófonos: 'Estudos Cronologia do Fim dos Tempos versão 2.6 em português' (traduzido por Eliane B., do blog brasileiro) https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kBYoW3OXSKIA_HNPadbZgnEbKUTC-Zfr/view?usp=share_link Nouveau pour mes amis francophones !: Chronologie de la Fin des Temps - Harpazo (Enlèvement) et Parousie (2nde Venue de Jésus) https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ASD6CpNGoisNikNNweuZ6qsQyr23HHii/view?usp=share_link NEW OPTION for downloading my videos and materials: The 64 GB drive is now available to download online for fr.ee here https://www.mediafire.com/folder/8z6po3euv0lwo/Sister+Brenda+End+Time+Videos . We ask that you sign up for an account through the link (if possible), which will grant the account additional bandwidth for others to download the videos in the future. Other video platforms: (Show notes are only included on my YouTube channel.) Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Jake985j Odysee: https://odysee.com/@BrendaWeltner:6?view=home Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brendaweltner Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I9FZJtxaF7T0/ One page timeline (PRINT IT OUT!): End of Days Timeline: https://drive.google.com/file/d/10S19V8WuzC4NvokW5s4x8GzU-xE8Fj9O/view?usp=share_link Website with the “Reader's Digest” version of the end times: Crowded Heaven website: http://crowdedheaven.com First born-First Fruits connection: https://youtu.be/p6P0XrIOHr8 Understanding ‘Time’ in Revelation: https://youtu.be/xLJtrRRZcN4 “Bride” video: https://youtu.be/qlbI6mTztGc ‘Sonship’ video: https://youtu.be/ROKS6SwjgBE 1 Thessalonians 4: https://youtu.be/usIeDeA7Bes 1 Corinthians 15: https://youtu.be/QEsiWJp7pKg and https://youtu.be/MMQ_dm8NFOU Jesus in Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW9Ulq0ZBkdhpfZSOjPCmGVK 1 Thessalonians 4: https://youtu.be/usIeDeA7Bes 1 Corinthians 15: https://youtu.be/QEsiWJp7pKg and https://youtu.be/MMQ_dm8NFOU Feast of Tabernacles rapture pattern: https://youtu.be/YBNvXmlJIko Resurrection bodies and sonship: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW_V6FNe6WhedgDCzwTj_cqV

Keywords
christianityeschatologybrenda weltner

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket