D.BUZZ FEATURES : STYLE GUIDELINES

While there is no right or wrong way to do a buzz, there are certain stylistic choices you can make to have your content stand out and increasing your chances of being seen and voted upon.



In this video we look at one specific stylistic choice you can make to have your content stand out more in the newsfeed.



Example code for styling :

Style.png



Additional Points :

There is no right or wrong way to use D.Buzz.

These are merely stylistic choices you can employ.

Best practices would be to use descriptive text and all your 280 characters or close to it.

Explore and discover your own unique stylistic presence on D.Buzz

D.Buzz Features :

The D.Buzz Features Video series is focused on short videos for all the different features on D.Buzz. These videos are to be used for our community in referencing features and to address "how to" questions.



Should you have any questions or suggestions not listed in the video, please add them below in the comments or reach out to us on Discord.



Thank you for being part of our community.D.BUZZ FEATURES : STYLE GUIDELINES

While there is no right or wrong way to do a buzz, there are certain stylistic choices you can make to have your content stand out and increasing your chances of being seen and voted upon.



In this video we look at one specific stylistic choice you can make to have your content stand out more in the newsfeed.



Example code for styling :

Style.png



Additional Points :

There is no right or wrong way to use D.Buzz.

These are merely stylistic choices you can employ.

Best practices would be to use descriptive text and all your 280 characters or close to it.

Explore and discover your own unique stylistic presence on D.Buzz

D.Buzz Features :

The D.Buzz Features Video series is focused on short videos for all the different features on D.Buzz. These videos are to be used for our community in referencing features and to address "how to" questions.



Should you have any questions or suggestions not listed in the video, please add them below in the comments or reach out to us on Discord.



Thank you for being part of our community.