Wonderful Testmonials From Fellow Fighters in the Broadcast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/pc6qe837
In the craziest years under the CCP regime, we did not choose to be silent in the face of evil and atrocity; we did not choose to go with the stream; we did not choose to dance with the wolves; we chose to clear the clouds and to find the shiniest star. We will firmly follow till the end. Take down the CCP!