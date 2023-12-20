Sen. Lee: Passing the REINS Act would put Americans back in charge of their government
55 views
•
Published a day ago
•
Sen. Lee: Passing the REINS Act would put Americans back in charge of their government
Keywords
senator mike leepassing the reins actamericans in charge
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos