THE TRUTH ABOUT ALBERTA TEENS DEATH AND THE FAKE NEWS SURROUNDING THE COVID-19(84) DEATH COUNTS!!!

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Press For Truth
pressfortruth
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The mainstream media is claiming that an Alberta teen died due to Covid-19(84) when the truth is he died of stage 4 brain cancer which his sister was forced to explain on Facebook in an effort to counter the dangerous lies and propaganda being spewed about her brothers death. Even though the truth has been revealed, the MSM continues to double down on the lie that children are at risk when it comes to Covid-19(84). In other news podcast host Joe Rogan confronted CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanja Gupta about the fake news story surrounding his Ivermectin use as a treatment for Covid-19(84) and he got the Dr. To admit that "They shouldn't have said that”. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth exposes the fake news for the propaganda it is while also explaining what you can and should be doing moving forward to protect yourself and your family from more fake news which leads to governmental overreach into our lives.
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Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1
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Sources:
https://edmonton.citynews.ca/2021/10/12/alberta-teen-covid-death/?fbclid=IwAR3T0YhsxxIUfemyVuqpabM_dO8YEst50GE_4KfMCuO_KStRzihoC3KXru8
https://www.facebook.com/simone.spitzer.77
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/covid-alberta-kids-1.6208827?fbclid=IwAR13ofyC2rP775zIDUzSxFmakp48zSY0A54Z9kaNEFYNXuJpkMDTC9Ye8QE
https://pressfortruth.ca/covid-19-manipulated-death-certificates-fighting-fake-news-trudeaus-isolation/
https://pressfortruth.ca/covid-1984-death-count-includes-people-who-didint-die-of-covid-but-how-many-is-unknown/
https://pressfortruth.ca/we-need-to-talk-about-the-waterloo-region-child-under-age-of-10-who-died-after-contracting-covid-19/
https://pressfortruth.ca/health-canada-to-receive-90-big-pharma-funding-emergency-rooms-closed-they-want-your-kids-vaxxed/
https://www.foxnews.com/media/joe-rogan-dr-sanjay-gupta-cnn-ivermectin
https://ivmmeta.com/#fig_fpp
https://theconversation.com/ivermectin-is-a-nobel-prize-winning-wonder-drug-but-not-for-covid-19-168449
https://pressfortruth.ca/covid-19-is-a-carefully-choreographed-plandemic-and-the-government-is-the-real-virus/
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over