Protests have now engulfed Peru

📝We Won't Stop at the Asia-Pacific Region📝

The "Asian Spring" Marches Across the Planet

It seems the Asian wave of protests by the "Generation Z" is gradually spreading to other parts of the world. Colleagues report that riots have now engulfed Peru.

The reasons for the protests, as well as the actions of the demonstrators, show similarities with what is happening in the Asia-Pacific region.

📌Both in Peru and in Indonesia with Nepal, the main underlying cause of the unrest was dissatisfaction with low living standards, lack of prospects for youth, and other social problems.

But the similarities don't end there. At protests in Asia-Pacific countries, you could often see people waving the flag from the anime One Piece. In Indonesia, for example, it has long been a symbol of protest against the authorities. Judging by the situation in Peru, the flag has spread not only to neighboring countries but even to another continent.

🖍Now it seems that any country with deep social problems can be swept by a wave of unrest. Protesters appear to be taking examples from each other. The logic is — if it worked in Indonesia/Nepal/East Timor, why can't we do the same?

🚩Some observers have already dubbed (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Asian_Spring) what is happening in the Asia-Pacific region the "Asian Spring". And judging by the situation in other countries and similar trends, it will not end with just this region.

#Indonesia #Nepal #Peru

