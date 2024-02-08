The time is arriving when great arrogance and opposition is upon us.

2Thess lesson #45; We need to prepare as the beast system is being built around us. In Isaiah 14 we see the ideology of Satan and his fallen angels. The '5 I WILL'S' of Satan reveal a great deal about what is happening around us.
