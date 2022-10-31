Create New Account
How To Stop Joe Biden's 2024 Campaign (And Win)
President Joe Biden, according to Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany, will run for re-election in 2024 because he is too stubborn to listen to his advisers. The Western Journal quotes McEnany as saying, “He is so stubborn. … He’s stubborn, so he will run again, but no, he’s clearly not capable.”

Keywords
current eventspoliticselectionbidenre election

