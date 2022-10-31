How To Stop Joe Biden's 2024 Campaign (And Win)

President Joe Biden, according to Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany, will run for re-election in 2024 because he is too stubborn to listen to his advisers. The Western Journal quotes McEnany as saying, “He is so stubborn. … He’s stubborn, so he will run again, but no, he’s clearly not capable.”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.