Musk Said To Stop Funding Starlink in Ukraine on Friday, but Withdraws It on Saturday

https://gnews.org/articles/t53501931
Summary：10/14/2022 WION (World is One News) in India: Elon Musk’s SpaceX says it can no longer pay for satellite services in Ukraine, and requested the Pentagon to take over funding for Ukraine's government and military use of Starlink. However, Musk changed his mind on Saturday and will keep funding Starlink in Ukraine despite losing money.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.