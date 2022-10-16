Musk Said To Stop Funding Starlink in Ukraine on Friday, but Withdraws It on Saturday

https://gnews.org/articles/t53501931

Summary：10/14/2022 WION (World is One News) in India: Elon Musk’s SpaceX says it can no longer pay for satellite services in Ukraine, and requested the Pentagon to take over funding for Ukraine's government and military use of Starlink. However, Musk changed his mind on Saturday and will keep funding Starlink in Ukraine despite losing money.



